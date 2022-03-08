MANSFIELD — If all goes according to plan, Mansfield University could become “the” place to go for police training.
The Chamber of Commerce here hosted Eric Porterfield, CEO of the Emergency Response Training & Certification Association at the March 8 meeting.
The ERTCA will work closely with Mansfield University, the MU Public Safety Training Institute and private industry with a goal of making Tioga County a hub for cutting-edge law enforcement training.
“We would like this region to become an innovation space for public safety,” said Porterfield.
ERTCA is funded primarily by private industry that has technology or services invested in public safety training education. ERTCA works with Microsoft, Amazon and other corporate giants.
“This is just the beginning of growth,” said Porterfield. “We are going to attract companies who are innovating in the space.”
Along with private funds, ERTCA has received $1 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. ERTCA will relocate to Mansfield from its base in State College in the next few months and will be based at the former state police barracks on Valley Road west of Mansfield.
The facility will be named the Erick J. Coolidge Public Training Center. ERTCA has also rented a floor in Hickory Hall to house Public Safety Training Institute students.
“The Northern Tier will give members real place to focus our activities on,” said Porterfield. “This industry is at the very beginning of its growth.”
Chief Scott Henry, director of MUPSTI’s ACT 120 program, also attended the March 8 meeting.
“This is a very good initiative,” Henry said. “Like it or not, police training and recruitment has become a business. Mansfield will become a leader — what’s being done here will bring economics.”
“Governor Wolf was up here in December and was so impressed with (the MU Public Safety Training Institute),” Porterfield said. “We have strong support from the state and federal level.”
“The support from the county, especially the county commissioners, has been tremendous,” said Henry.
In other business, Ryan McNamara of Mansfield University reminded the Chamber that although the integration of Mansfield, Lock Haven and Bloomsbury Universities has led to the three schools jointly being named Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania, the individual schools will retain their own identities.
“Please let people know that each school will have their own name, logo, team identities,” McNamara said. “We are still the Mounties. No signage is being changed and the name on the diplomas will stay the same.”
Chamber Director Dawn Hull reminded attendees to spread the word about nominations for Mansfield Citizen of the Year.
“Handwritten and email nominations of being accepted,” Hull said. “It’s a nice way to recognize someone who might not receive much appreciation.”
Mayor Kathy Barrett reported that the 4th of July committee has raised $400 from the contribution cats distributed throughout local businesses and that a May 28 brunch is being planned as a fundraiser at the Thin Line Tavern in Mansfield. 4th of July committee members will serve as waitstaff.
Barrett also announced Mansfield borough has received a Governor’s Award for Excellence.
“That doesn’t come with a check, unfortunately,” Barrett said. “But the award will benefit our grant applications to fund our arch pipe work that needs done because of flooding.”