A Mansfield man was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Chance D. Long, 26, Mansfield, was operating a 2007 Can-Am Outlander 60 south on Harris Road toward the intersection of Route 6, Sullivan Township, on Saturday, April 3, according to state police reports. Police say for unknown reasons, Long attempted to execute a 180-degree turn to travel north on Route 6. The ATV started rotating and the tires engaged the asphalt, causing it to rollover.
Long was ejected and impacted the asphalt, causing severe head and chest injuries, according to state police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Tioga County Deputy Coroner James Daugherty.