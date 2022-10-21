Spooky Image

Close to the entrance of Mansfield University is an elaborate performance hall, Straughn Auditorium.

Built in 1927, it has a long history of hosting prestigious events, celebrities and even a rock star or two. College presidents have been inaugurated inside the red velvet-curtained interior. Students have brought stage productions to life: Twelfth Night, South Pacific, Brigadoo and Barefoot in the Park.

