Close to the entrance of Mansfield University is an elaborate performance hall, Straughn Auditorium.
Built in 1927, it has a long history of hosting prestigious events, celebrities and even a rock star or two. College presidents have been inaugurated inside the red velvet-curtained interior. Students have brought stage productions to life: Twelfth Night, South Pacific, Brigadoo and Barefoot in the Park.
Tom Wolfe, Dr. Benjamin Spock and Muhammad Ali have stood on the wooden stage to address the 1,100-seat capacity crwod.
But others there report a more ominous visitor, a giant shadow-like figure that lurks in the shaded spaces of the balcony and stairwell.
An employee there witnessed the ghost. He was adjusting some stage lights that time, having stayed late to finish the job.
At 11:30 that night, the campus was quiet. The faculty and staff were home. The students were in their dorms, laughing or studying depending on the next day’s schedule. And the worker stayed on, finishing the lighting details.
He looked up and caught a glimpse of a dark shape in the balcony.
“Hello,” he called. “Who’s there?”
With a shrug, he returned to his labors but soon got that feeling of being watched.
Looking up again, he saw a tall, gaunt figure on the balcony. It glided across the balcony, paused for a moment, then moved down the stairs.
The shadow passed in front of the wall lights. The lights dimmed as the shadow swept by.
The employee hastened from the building. The final details would wait until day.
But he is not the only one who’s seen the specter of Straughn Auditorium.
A spooked custodian spotted the same figure twice in the same spot. A woman who rented the auditorium for a school play was the next victim.
Working late on last minute details for the show, she spotted the spectral figure slouched in a chair. She left screaming.
Ghost hunters have reportedly heard its voice. “Don’t hurt me” and “You can never tell anyone what happened.”