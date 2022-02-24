WELLSBORO — In a darkened classroom Monday afternoon, middle school students had the chance to meet an author, the actual author of a book they read, and ask him questions..
The author is Gary Schmidt, who wrote “Orbiting Jupiter,” a 2015 young adult fiction novel. The novel won the 2018 Young Hoosier Book Award and was placed on the longlist for the Carnegie Medal in 2017.
The students are seventh graders in Lyndsey Byrd’s English language arts at Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro. They, along with two other classes in the school district, got to meet the author and ask him questions.
“I think hearing from the author makes the story more real and meaningful,” Byrd said. “There were so many powerful lessons from the story like being resilient, experiencing unconditional love, giving second chances and having someone’s back.”
Schmidt said he did not want to be a writer. He candidly told student that he was in the ‘stupid group” in school, unable to read until the fourth grade when a teacher took him into her “smart class,” taught him to read and changed his life.
Still, that early struggle left him with a fear of words, writing and letting others read his writing..
For students who want to write, he had simple advice: “Read, read, read.” Readers, he said, know how to build sentences, write paragraphs, create characters, start a story and the myriad of other skills needed for writing.
Students also asked about the inspiration and creative process for “Orbiting Jupiter.”
“Allowing the students to ask the author their own questions about where his ideas came from, why he chose to write certain parts of the story, etc. allowed us to hear personal stories from Mr. Schmidt that I think helped the students understand that even though the story was fictional, there are still kids that go through these really tough life experiences,” Byrd said.
Schmidt talked about how he was inspired by two boys in a medium security prison for male juveniles, how he set the book at an actual organic farm in Maine, how his wife’s sudden death prompted him to give up the book midway, and how a prayer circle by inmates in a maximum security prison brought him back to writing it.
Students also felt the impact of Schmidt’s experiences.
“I really enjoyed hearing stories about his wife and his inspiration for writing ‘Orbiting Jupiter’,” said seventh grader Blake Eckart. “I learned how to be an author and that it’s best to read as much as possible to be a good writer.”
“I enjoyed how thorough his answers were and how he shared a lot of personal information and stories. He made the interview enjoyable because it wasn’t just about the book, he made all of his answers a story,” said Kaelyn Peterson, seventh grade. “I learned that ‘Orbiting Jupiter’ is based on real people and that the book was sentimental to him because there are hints of his late wife in it. He also agreed to do the interview, which was cool and special.”
“I enjoyed how nice he was and how he told stories about who the story was based on,” Izaya Campbell, seventh grade, said. “I learned that it doesn’t matter where you start, that you can do whatever you want. Like how he was in the ‘stupid’ group in school but became an author and is now a professor at a university”
Byrd believes students will take lessons from “Orbiting Jupiter” with them.
“By reading this story, one of my goals was to help the kids develop empathy for others. We are all different and have different stories to tell, but when it all boils down, I think we are more similar than not because we all want to be loved, heard and feel a sense of belonging,” Byrd said.