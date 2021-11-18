COVINGTON — The Upper Tioga River Regional Authority is seeking property owner’s signatures on easements to allow the project that will provide good water to move forward. UTRRA was formed in 2015 to develop a water supply for Covington, Putnam and Richmond townships. The Authority has secured a water source — the Blossburg Water Company — and more than $9 million to connect more than 400 households and businesses along Business Route 15.
One of the primary steps that needs to be completed before the project can go out to bid is to get signatures on the 57 remaining easements by the end of the year.
“The sooner we get the easements in, the sooner this project will be able to begin. It’s one of the major hurdles we have left to cross before we can move forward,” said David Flesch, authority chairman.
The authority met Nov. 11 to discuss which of the members will reach out to the property owners who still need to sign the easements.
The corridor, said members, has historically had poor water quality with 62% of the wells tested having contaminants of either minerals or bacteria. The Blossburg Water Company has sufficient water reserves to serve 418 Equivalent Dwelling Units in the area and future expansion, said a source.
“It will allow that area of South Main Street from Lowe’s to Covington to open for development,” said a Blossburg spokesperson.
The easements will allow the contractor to either dig or bore for the 55,000-foot line that will run from the border of Blossburg Borough to a fire hydrant by Lowe’s, said authority members. A 400,000-gallon water tank will serve as a back-up supply.
The properties receiving water will use about 70,000 gallons of water per day. Should development continue in the area, the Blossburg Water Company has located additional water reserves that can be developed.
The authority has secured a $4,233,000 grant from the USDA’s Rural Utility Service and a $5,074,000 40-year loan at 1.372% interest. The townships will each share a proportional amount to guarantee the debt.
Once bids are accepted, construction will take about two years. There will be no hook-up or connection fee, but users will be responsible for the cost to install pipes from the line to the house.
UTRRA does not yet have a final monthly cost for users. That depends on the number of hook-ups, said authority members. RUS will approve the monthly rates once connections are completed.