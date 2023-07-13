WELLSBORO — The borough council hear did not hold a hearing to consider a request by Simon and Kristine Shaw for conditional use of a property as a bed and breakfast.
Instead, the board informed the couple that they can use the property as a bed and breakfast, since the permission to do so goes with the property, not the previous owner.
The council approved a conditional use request in April 2022 from Lissa Hoprich to operate a bed and breakfast at 28-30 Central Avenue. Hoprich received an exemption from the owner-occupied requirement of the ordinance, agreeing to stay on-site when the property was rented and submit quarterly reports of the occupancy.
As long as the Shaws abide by the same stipulations, they are entitled to operate the bed and breakfast there, said council president Matt DeCamp. They agreed to do so
Councilman Mike Wood objected, saying that the borough is in essence allowing an AirBnB or unoccupied vacation rental.
Mobile retail trucks
Last month, the borough council mulled an amendment to its existing ordinance in an attempt to limit mobile retail and fashion trucks to certain zones or increase permit fees for operators.
Solicitor Bill Stokes said the borough can not levy fees that are not specifically related to any cost incurred by the borough. The higher courts have struck down ordinances that specify areas within a zone that allow or disallow certain activities. Those activities must be allowed or restricted in an entire zone, not just certain areas within it, Stokes said.
Courts have also struck down fees that are “too much.” For example, the courts found that $100 annual permit fee was too much for a billboard in one borough.
Wellsboro currently charges $600/year for a transient retail permit.
In June, council said the current ordinance dates back to 1955. During his review, Stokes discovered the ordinance was last updated in 2019.
Fireworks
Police Chief Jim Bodine reported that fireworks were an issue this past Independence Day.
Both the state and borough restrict setting off fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied building and streets. In addition, the state also recently changed the law allowing larger fireworks to be sold.
While few areas in the borough can accommodate the 150-foot requirement, there are some areas that can.
The police handled several complaints this year, most of them after midnight or 1 a.m. The current ordinance may need tweaking to limit the hours, Bodine said. In addition, he suggested the borough issue information on the water bill informing residents about the 150-foot rule.
In other business, the council revised the ordinance that requires the borough manager to be a resident of the borough. The new language requires the borough manager to live in close proximity to the borough so that he or she can “respond on short notice” to emergencies.
The current borough manager, Louis Rachiele, lives just over a mile outside the borough.