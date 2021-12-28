The Brookside Cemetery in Ansonia, formerly known as the Furman Cemetery, has been officially memorialized as the resting place for the Basket Babies.
Catherine Rexford Shinaberry, daughter of Paul Rexford and Joan Howland Rexford, has been on a mission to identify, protect and honor the infants who were buried in her family’s cemetery during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919.
On Dec. 27, Shinaberry’s efforts were rewarded as a marker from the Pennsylvania Center for Folklore/William C. Pomeroy Foundation was unveiled in front of the mass grave.
The Pomeroy Foundation supports the celebration and preservation of community history.
“My father always used to say, ‘Don’t let people drive over there, that’s where the basket babies are.’ As kids, we didn’t question too closely,” said Shinaberry.
“But then we got older and he told us that during the flu pandemic, his grandparents let their workers bury their babies here.”
The laborers were too poor to afford caskets or grave markers, so they placed their babies in baskets donated by the Gaines Basket Factory.
“These were loggers, farmers, transients and their children,” Shinaberry said. “They didn’t have anything. Many families had several children die — they would get sick in the morning and be dead at night.”
Pennsylvania led the nation in influenza deaths during the 1918-1919 pandemic.
The discovery of the infant remains and officially designating their location and honoring their memories were a joint effort between the Rexford family and Lee Stocks and Phillip Swank of Mansfield University.
Stocks is the director of MU’s Institute of Science and the Environment and is also an associate professor in the Department of Natural Resources. Swank is director of grants and sponsored programs.
Stocks and his students worked with Shinaberry in 2019, using ground penetrating radar to image the subsurface of the cemetery. This non-invasive technology allowed Stocks and Rexford to determine that at least 11 basket babies were buried there without disturbing their resting places.
Swank was instrumental in writing the grant that paid for the marker, which reads: “Infant Burials: Here lies a mass grave of children said to be victims of the 1918-1919 influenza pandemic interred in donated baskets.”
“I made a promise to my parents that I would always take care of this place,” said Shinaberry, who now lives in Baltimore, Md. “I think they would be proud.”
Shinaberry’s father died in 2014 and rests at Brookside. Her mother died recently and will be buried there in the spring.
“And someday I’ll be buried here,” she said.
Also attending the unveiling of the marker were County Commissioners Erick Coolidge, Roger Bunn and Mark Hamilton as well as Chuck Dillon, field representative for Senator Chris Dush.
Swank called Shinaberry “a true steward of this land and history” while Coolidge praised Shinaberry and Mansfield University.
“There’s no fake narrative here. This is lots of real effort from real people,” Coolidge said. “This is your family, the community, the university – it’s a true sharing of resources. You honored your parents with your commitment, but the rest of us can learn from your efforts.”