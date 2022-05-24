WESTFIELD — Under discussion at the Northern Tioga School District special board meeting on May 23 was the Cowanesque Valley schools bathroom project.
Building and Grounds Supervisor Jeremy Freeman and engineer Larry Foor of Foor & Associates gave updates.
Freeman explained that, due to current construction costs and the district’s request that the work be completed over the summer, the costs for the project came in over budget.
“We are looking at a quick de-scope of the project,” said Foor. “The sinks were more expensive than we originally thought. And maybe we could save using different materials in the toilet areas instead of ceramic tiles.”
Board member Kim Strausser, Superintendent Diana Barnes and others voiced opposition to painted drywall, which is far less durable than ceramic tile. Strausser recalled that painted drywall was installed at a school in which she worked.
“Kids kicked it in, punched holes in the walls,” Strausser said. “They had to spend money to put ceramic tile in the following year.”
After discussion Barnes said that the building and grounds committee can wait and open bids again in the fall, suggesting that perhaps costs will have stabilized. The board will not accept any current bids.
Also on the agenda was the need to update NTSD’s ESL (English as a Second Language) plan in order to apply for theAlternative Education for Disruptive Youth program.
“There’s not that much need (for ESL services) here, but the need has gone up,” said Barnes.
Barnes noted that the war in Ukraine and the Puerto Rican hurricane of 2017 affected the district, and that even an increase of a handful of students needing ESL services impacts schools as small as those in NTSD.
NTSD Coordinator of Student Services Dan Fie said that determining the level of services that ESL kids receive involves a process of interviews, assessment and scoring.
The board decided to have a teacher in each NTSD building with ESL certification. Several teachers will be certified by next school year.
In other business, the district budget for the 2022-2023 school year will be available for public review prior to the June 13 meeting. It is expected that there will be a 2-3% increase in the budget, which generally aligns with neighboring school districts.
The public may review and comment on the budget prior to the board vote on June 13.