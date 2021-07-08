MANSFIELD – A building that stood for years unused and falling into ruin has undergone a metamorphosis, and the business housed there offers a similar service to its customers.
A former restaurant at 3 West Wellsboro Street is now gorgeous, and home to a women’s boutique, “Be-You-tiful You by Michele.”
The owner, Michele Ensminger, originally opened the shop in a small, rented space located at 1 East Wellsboro St., Mansfield, Aug. 1, 2020, but quickly discovered she needed more space after turn-out for the grand opening at her new store was “phenomenal.”
“Within two weeks, I knew I didn’t have enough space so we started looking,” she said
Her current location, she said, had “holes in the floor and holes in the wall.” It had always been a restaurant, first the X-Trail and then the Black Swan Café before the business closed several years ago and locked its doors. With a lot of elbow grease, Ensminger opened the doors on April 16.
“We signed the lease in October and started working,” she said.
Ensminger has 20 years of experience in sales, and worked at Bigfoot and WOGA in Mansfield, owned by Seven Mountains Media, before deciding to open her own store. It wasn’t as simple as it sounds, she noted.
After her youngest daughter Haley announced that she was joining the Air Force, Ensminger, who has been a single mother for most of her life, threw herself into work and church to keep herself busy, but it wasn’t enough.
“I didn’t know how to live without her,” she said of her daughter.
Then COVID happened, and “a woman who never sits down was trapped in her house,” she said.
Her daughter was stationed in Charlotte, N.C., so she planned a trip to see her in May 2020.
As they sat around the pool one day, her daughter blurted out “Mom, why don’t you open your own store!”
Having worked at various bridal shops, including Terri’s Bridal in Troy, Ensminger said she knew something about making women feel good about themselves, so she thought, that is what I will do.
But what to name her new store?
A friend had bought her a coffee mug with a peacock on it that said “Be-You-tiful You,” and her friend Ashley said, “right there is the name of your shop.”
With faith that God would help her, even though she didn’t feel like she knew what she was doing, Ensminger started praying and asking God for guidance each step of the way.
With help from attorney Jeff Loomis and professional tax accountant Lisa Guthrie, Ensminger moved forward, trusting that God would lead her “across the lava” of uncertainty she felt.
“My goal with this shop was to make people feel good,” she said. “I know the purpose I was designed for was the loving part, I try to verbally touch every single person who walks into the store, so all they think about is how they can’t wait to come back.”
Be-You-tiful You is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 570-404-4156.