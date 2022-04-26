A total of 15 people, including Leader Sean Minnick, a member of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, a local birding group, saw 35 different species of birds during the free, guided April 23 walk in the park. It was overcast and cool.
The most notable sightings were of a pine warbler fighting its own reflection in the grill of a camper’s truck and a spotted sandpiper.
“It was nice to see that some of the warblers are coming back,” Minnick said.
He added, “Hopefully, during the fifth guided bird walk this Saturday, April 30 at Hills Creek we will see more warblers.”
The walk is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901 in Charleston Township, near Wellsboro.
At 8 a.m., participants will drive their own vehicles from the office parking lot to the nearby starting location.
The walk will be slow-paced and last about two hours.
Free, guided bird walks will also be at 8 a.m. on Saturdays May 7, 14, 21 and 28.
For updates and helpful tips, email tasmember@yahoo.com or visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.
Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park.