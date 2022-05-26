The atmosphere at Saturday’s block party on Wellsboro’s Green was lighthearted and entertaining. Families found games to play, inflatables to play on, free lunch to munch, face painting to have, bubbles to make and more.
But the underlying message was more serious: to prevent child abuse and raise awreness of foster care.
The Tioga County Department of Human Services and Service Access & Management, Inc. organized the block party, said Christa Hilfiger, assistant administrator for Children and Youth Services. The event began in 2017, but was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic.
“April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and May is Foster Care Awareness,” said Hilfiger. “We combined the events to raise awareness and recruit foster parents and give children fun activities, something for the whole family.”
An estimated 300 people turned out on Saturday, with numerous vendors providing activities for children and information for adults.
Child abuse is the focus of the Tioga County Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team. On Saturday, the District Attorney Krista Deats and team member Sandra Olson were helping children paint their palms, then press those prints onto a white tablecloth.
The team’s purpose is to review child abuse cases to get as many perspecticves as possible without duplicating services.
“The Children’s Advocacy Center is a key part of child abuse investigations; everyone uses the interview,” said Olson
“It minimizes what we have to have the child do,” Deats said, noting that the child victim only has to be interviewed once rather than multiple times..
The group operates under the DA’s office and has many areas represented: law enforcement, district attorney, medical, mental health, victim advocate, human services’ Children and Youth, probation, etc. The team meets monthly and will call emergency meetings as needed.
Often, the different disciplines can provide the service needed to help another team member.
Olson stressed that every member of the team cares about what happens to abused children. They have developed numerous procedures to take care of children during the investigation and prosecution of the abuser.
For more information on services available for child abuse victims or on becoming a foster parent, call the Human Services Department at 570-724-5766.