BLOSSBURG — Borough council here reviewed the 150th anniversary celebration and began looking forward to the next project at the Sept. 8 meeting.
Mayor Shane Nickerson thanked the borough and public works crew for their help in the event, held Aug. 27.
Councilor Jill Nickerson said a core group of “eight people busted their a***s to make it happen.” In addition, community members stepped up to staff the games and other areas during the celebration, she said.
Rain interrupted the celebration almost before it began, but the residents rallied and returned to the downtown area. There were vendors, food trucks, inflatables on Main Street and in Riverside Plaza. Ping pong, cornhole and chess were set up on the street, along with picnic tables, fire pits and a cupcake display. Live music began after dark and following a balloon drop from the top of a building. Fireworks concluded the celebration at midnight.
With the celebration completed, the only to-do task remaining is to complete the commemorative book and have it printed in October, said Jill Nickerson.
With more than 200 sponsors, the celebration covered its bills and will probably have excess funds. Those will be put in a special fund to be used at the borough’s 200th celebration, she added.
A time capsule from the 1971 centennial celebration is at the library. That is scheduled to be opened in 2071, Shane Nickerson said.
Looking forward, fall clean-up will be on Oct. 5 and 6 on the regularly-scheduled trash collection day, said Borough Manager George Lloyd.
The borough’s Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 10, added Councilor Tonya McNamara.
Water service
In Morris Run, borough work crews layed 2,000 feet of water line, making the final connection Sept. 7, said Lloyd. The new line has a four-inch diameter, enhancing the flow to the residents as the original line was 1.5-2 inches.
Replacement of the water tank is continuing, Lloyd added. An engineering unit that is designing the tank is scheduled to visit this month. Digging for the footer will probably take place this coming April or May.