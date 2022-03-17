Plans are in the works to find a new purpose for the former Blossburg General Hospital.
The hospital, which was first built to serve miners in the area, served for many years as a juvenile treatment facility before closing about 10 years ago. Since then it has been vacant.
Now, developers are in the early planning stages of using the facility as a 28-day rehabilitation facility for people with drug and/or alcohol addictions.
At the March 9 meeting, the Blossburg borough council unanimously approved a request to change the zoning from R2, which would be used for apartments, to S1, which includes public use of for healthcare facilities.
Hank Jester of Georgia, one of the investors doing business as AU Properties, said if all goes according to plan, Joseph’s Place will open in a year.
The partners were looking for a site when they discovered the Blossburg building.
“One thing, the country there is beautiful,” Jester said “The facility was there for us to try to make use of. The old Bloss hospital been there forever and it needs someone in it. I just fell in love with the place.”
There are still lots of i’s to dot and t’s to cross, including licensing and permits, but Jester is hopeful the plan will come to fruition. Once open, the facility would provide 50-75 jobs, many which could be filled by local residents.
“We want the community to know we want to be a really good neighbor, a friend of the community and we want to hire local people, from nursing to doctors, from janitorial to administrators,” Jester said.
Dave Adams, project manager with the architectural firm AJH Design in Elmira, N.Y., said the facility will have a capacity of 80 clients. Patients will first stay in a 23-bed detox unit before transitioning to the 53-bed rehabilitation unit. The longest stay would be 28 days.
The building itself requires repairs and will undergo renovations. The roof has leaked and the interior has been vandalized, Adams said.
“Essentially, the only walls that are being retained are outside walls and corridor walls,” Adams said.
AU Properties plans to replace the plumbing and electric, rehabilitate the cafeteria area and use the lower level for administrative rooms. In addition to patient rooms, there will be larger community rooms where patients can congregate for social time or be used for small group treatment sessions.
Outside the facility, the existing basketball court will be resurfaced, the asphalt replaced and new fencing installed. Farther down the road, there are plans for the former boiler building, Adams said.
Developers plan to let bids in May with roofing work to begin as early as July. The renovations will require about a year, meaning Joseph’s Place could open in summer 2023.