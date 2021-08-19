BLOSSBURG — Police Chief Josh McCurdy wants residents who see illegal or suspicious activity to pick up the phone and call police.
Too often, said McCurdy at the Aug. 11 council meeting, he reads on Facebook about an event the morning after it happens. While Facebook is effective in alerting neighbors and friends, posters also need to call police, he said.
The borough and Hamilton Township are currently dealing with a “major drug issue.” Calls to 911 will allow police to respond immediately, when things are happening.
“Blossburg Together (Facebook page) is wonderful, but it’s tough when I see it on Facebook the next morning,” McCurdy said. “If you see criminal activity or something suspicious, call 911. A lot of people think that’s for emergencies only, but it is not. That’s how you get us.”
In addition, a resident raised concerns about speeding in the area. McCurdy said he will paint white lines and watch, but asked the resident to keep track of times when the violation occurs.
Police also had to deal with a homeless woman on Island Park, said Mayor Shane Nickerson. McCurdy and borough officials repeatedly tried to connect the woman to services, but she turned down each offer.
“Josh was doing everything humanly possible to get her the help she needed,” Nickerson said. “Josh, I was really proud of the way you handled the situation. She’s still a person. You have to do the right thing.”
McCurdy’s actions tied into a presentation both men attended at Mansfield University, said Nickerson. Following national news about police brutality and racial profiling, the speaker’s approach as a police officer was to know his community, connect people to services they need “and show up,” Nickerson said.
One comment that stayed with him, said McCurdy, was that “a person is no different than you except from a different mother.”
The National Night Out, held Aug. 3 at Island Park, is in line with that same theme, Nickerson and McCurdy said. It is a way to for people and law enforcement to get to know one another so that situations can be de-escalated.
In other business, council:
- Set fall clean-up days for Oct. 5 and 6, regular trash collection days. A list of acceptable items is included on the Blossburg Together Facebook page.
- Announced the borough is working on a grant to develop a dog park near the community garden.