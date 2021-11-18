BLOSSBURG — The council here adopted the 2022 budget, which will not raise property taxes for residents.
The budget projects revenues at $998,187.70 and expenses at $998,186.99. Property taxes will remain level at 7.875 mills. The collected taxes will be allocated with 6.807 mills for the borough, 0.568 mills for fire protection and 0.5 mills for the library.
In addition, council also handled several routine items including:
- Learning that the contract with Hamilton Township for police service will change. The borough will receive $50/hour of service in 2022, up from $40/hour.
- Appointing Sarah Kelly, a senior at North Penn-Mansfield High School, to serve as the junior council person for 2021-2022.
- Agreeing to give every employee a $50 gift certificate to Bloss Holiday Market for Thanksgiving.
- Discussion on a New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Blossburg.
- Announcing that timber bids will be accepted this Friday, Nov. 19, for Taylor Run. The borough wants to cut a stand of cherry trees in fall 2022.
- Seeking solutions to maintenance issues at Arbon Cemetery. The borough has opened ditches to alleviate some water issues, arranged work bees and cut grass. It is the responsibility of family members to maintain and repair monuments and gravestones.
- Discussion of a proposed mini-park on the former railroad property. Council’s wish list includes walks, trees, lights and a fountain.