The Blossburg borough council reviewed upcoming events at their July 12 meeting, including a skateboard competition, Discover Blossburg to highlight local business and an alumni reunion.
The council also discussed the upcoming Fall Festival, which will be held on Oct. 15. They are hoping to update the website and looking for event insurance.
Mayor Shane Nickerson mentioned that the council is “looking at a company that takes windmill blades and recycles them into things like benches.”
“They gather money to pay for it through industry and donations,” Nickerson said. “We don’t have to pay for anything.”
The council discussed possible locations, including placing a bench behind the monument or asking for one with solar lights that can be used to light the path. Placing it behind the monument could lead to vandalism, some council members warned.
“I also thought it would be nice to see which design people in the community like the most,” Nickerson noted.
The council agreed to wait to see how much money the company can raise and to continue the canvassing the community for additional funds.
During the report from the Recreation Board, it was noted that the tennis court is being cleaned and the playground is getting fresh chips. The Island Park user agreement between the borough and the Southern Tioga School District was approved.
It was reported that Baker Street has been tarred and chipped. The possibility of paving Baker Street was discussed, but it was suggested that the cost may be prohibitive.
The new SBR tanks are together and being checked for leaks. This has to be completed by April 2025 and is expected to be done by late 2024.
While reviewing project goals, it was decided that the issue of wi-fi on Island Park and what can be done to increase the bandwidth will need to be revisited. The council also discussed the goal of revitalizing the area behind Veterans’ Monument.
Before concluding the meeting, the need to begin advertisements for a board opening on the Planning Commission was noted.
Blossburg borough council will next meet Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the borough building.