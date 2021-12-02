BLOSSBURG — This small town gathered on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to celebrate small towns, small business and community at the annual Christmas in a Small Town event.
The Blossburg Memorial Library held an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a basket raffle, door prizes, games, crafts and refreshments. Library director Lis Miranda said the library was busy, going through almost all the supplies and snacks prepared. They counted 168 people — 59 of which were children — visit with a mix of local residents and visiting families.
“The kids and parents were so excited and grateful for the free books and everybody enjoyed the cookies and camaraderie,” said Miranda. “And we sold so many basket raffle tickets. It was a great day.”
Tables held 30 baskets donated to the Friends of the Library from individuals, organizations and local businesses. There were baking baskets, reading baskets, gardening, Blossburg items and more. Library staff sold chances where the buyers could select which basket they wanted a chance to win.
“Our library is lucky to have so much support from the community, especially from our Friends of the Library group. We couldn’t offer as much as we do without their assistance,” Miranda said. “Our Friends group’s dedication and hard work made this Smalltown Open House at the library possible. And they, and other volunteers and donors, allow us to offer more programs, events and items for our collection — which in turn allows us to better serve our community.
“So many individuals and businesses donated baskets this year for the basket raffle fundraiser; so many people have purchased tickets,” she continued. “We love seeing the community come together and we are grateful and incredibly appreciative of our library patrons, donors and volunteers.”
Outside and down the street, vendors sold an assortment of handmade products.
Jackie Smith in the ViBE pop-up said the cornhole games were locally made and included the sandbags needed to play. There were also other Blossburg-themed items for purchase.
Although the pop-up was scheduled to close, buyers could contact ViBE members Jill Nickerson or Tonya McNamara or visit the blossburg.org website to make arrangements.