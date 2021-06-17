BLOSSBURG — Borough work crews here have cleared a diversion ditch that could remove water from the Arbon Cemetery.
Borough Manager George Lloyd reported at the June 9 meeting that a diversion ditch was found in the wooded area. Crews cut trees and removed material from the ditch. Hopefully, Lloyd said, that will divert water away from the cemetery and reduce problems there.
In May, Mayor Shane Nickerson reported steady deterioration at the cemetery due, in part, to the lack of water drainage and standing pools of water. The wet ground creates an unsteady base for the headstones and monuments, which can fall and be damaged.
The cemetery was previously managed by the Odd Fellows, before it and funds collected for maintenance were turned over to the borough.
That fund has less than $50,000 remaining, which covers minor repairs, grass cutting and weed trimming, which last year totaled $16,000. It also receives some revenue from mineral rights and plot sales, which are $400 for a single and $550 for a double.
Stabilizing the headstones would cost $234-$1,028, depending on the size of the stone.
The borough is seeking advice from its engineer and investigating funding streams, such as Act 13 or grants from foundations.
In other business, council:
- Is seeking community service projects for teenagers, such as cutting lawns for elderly residents at no cost to the residents.
- Agreed to allow a property owner to remove dead pine trees from the Union Cemetery. The trees are causing electric outages for property owners in the area. The property owner will assume all the risk and the cost of removing the trees, said council.
- Announced it has filed an application with the Department of Community and Economic Development for $155,000 in American Rescue Plan funds. The grant, which would be awarded in two payments, can be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.