It was a quick and efficient meeting for the Blossburg borough council, which addressed multiple topics at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The council set taxes for the 2021 year, at 7.875 mills total on the $963,311.69 budget. Of that millage, 6.807 mills is set for borough, 0.568 for the fire department and 0.5 for the Blossburg Memorial Library. That is a 0.25 increase from 2020 when the library’s allotment was halved by accident.
In a related matter, the council noted that Ward Manufacturing successfully appealed its reappraisal. The lower assessment means a reduction in tax collection of $19,821 for the borough.
The board also approved a quote from Larry the Locksmith to convert from a key to a keypad lock on the back door of the borough building at a cost of $1,136.
Judging for the Light Up the Holidays House Decorating Contest is set for 6-9 p.m. Dec. 20. There is no sign-up. The judging committee will travel around the borough, look at decorations and decide on winners. Prizes are gift cards to local businesses.
Repsol is offering a renewal of a contract for mineral rights at Island Park and the Old Union Cemetery. The company is offering $1,000/acre for the 41.91 acres.
Borough Manager George Lloyd said the previous contracted amount was $1.500/acre.
Council voted to accept the contract pending review by solicitor Patrick Barrett and further negotiations by Lloyd.
In other business, Annette Townsend asked the council for assistance in finding a building to house or grants for the 316 youth group organized through the Baptist church.
The group has around 50 members and is seeking to do community service.Council noted that the number of positive COVID-19 cases is on the rise and the vaccine distribution will take probably six months. Mayor Shane Nickerson and his wife, council member Jill Nickerson, urged residents to follow thru on masking, hand washing, social distancing and staying at home.