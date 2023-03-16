BLOSSBURG — The borough council here is still making steady progress on public works projects.
At the March 8 meeting, a variety of projects were addressed by council.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 7:40 pm
The area behind the Veterans’ Monument is being revitalized. The new features are being designed by Corey Johnson, and stakes have been put behind the monument to mark the outline of the new area.
Although adjustments need to be made to the plan, one of the major changes coming to the area behind the monument is stamped concrete replacing grass, providing more usable space.
The streetlight behind the monument also needs to be moved to proceed with planning and execution of the project, which council unanimously approved.
LED streetlight replacement throughout Blossburg as well as the implementation of Wi-Fi, sidewalks, lighting and signage at Island Park are still in progress.
In other news, Mayor Shane Nickerson shared that since fracking is ending this week, Repsol traffic will be ending as well. While water trucks will still be driving through Blossburg at times, louder SandBox trucks will not be driving through Blossburg for a few months.
Nickerson also relayed to council that community members have praised the speed of snow removal on Main Street.
“They’re doing a great job with snow clean-up on Main Street,” said Nickerson.
Individuals from nearby towns such as Mansfield and Wellsboro have been asking council about season passes for the Blossburg pool. The recreation board is considering the execution of season passes for non-Blossburg residents, as well as the price of such passes.
In addition, yard sale day has been set for Saturday, May 6, with spring clean-up the following week on Tuesday, May 9 and Wednesday, May 10.
To close the March 8 meeting, council donated $100 to the Blossburg Memorial Library for Raise the Region in memory of former Blossburg Mayor and Councilman William Bogart.
