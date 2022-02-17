BLOSSBURG — The borough council here moved quickly through its agenda at the Feb. 9 meeting.
Council learned that the borough’s Planning Commission had heard a request to rezone the former Blossburg Hospital from R2 (residential, low-medium density) to S1 (Public Use District). The property was previously zoned S1, but once it was no longer being used by Laurel Youth Services, it reverted to R1.
The next steps, according to Borough Manager George Lloyd, are to schedule a public hearing, followed by approval from the borough council.
Council also noted that the architect associated with the project sent blueprints. No additional details were provided.
A Just Cause
Council has received a request to hold a craft fair in Island Park Sept. 10 and 11. The organizer, Barb Sargent, has asked that vendors be allowed to set up Friday night before the fair begins Saturday morning.
The challenge, said council members, is that North Penn-Mansfield is hosting a home football game against Troy that night. The challenge will be in finding space among the traffic and security of anything left overnight.
Council members asked administrators to contact Sargent for more information.
Other business
Council approved a short-term lease with Repsol for $3,400 to lease 8.5 acres for two years. The property is located on the former landfill.
Spring clean-up will be announced at the March 9 meeting.
Council also approved holding the fifth annual Island Park 150 from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12 in Island Park.