BLOSSBURG — The community here honored and recognized all veterans who are laid to rest in in cemeteries there. The ceremony was held at 10:30 a.m. in the Victoria Theatre. Afterwards, volunteers took wreaths to place in local cemeteries.
Navy veteran and Tioga County Commissioner Roger Bunn served as MC. Caidence Faughnan sang the Star Spangled Banner.
Ceremonial wreaths were laid by the following:
- Rob Covey, Army
- Ed Berguson, Navy
- Rick Phillips, Marine Corps
- Chris Wickman, Air Force
- Fred Yungwirth, Space Force
- June Teague, Coast Guard
- Gordon Brooks Jr., Merchant Marines
- Tom Phinney, in memory of the 93,129 servicemen from all branches of the service whose last known status was either Prisoners of War or Missing in Action
“Today, as you are placing wreaths on the graves of our local veterans, we encourage you to remember that a person dies twice: once when they take their final breath, and later, the last time their name is spoken,” said Bunn. “When placing the wreaths, please remember to say that veteran’s name aloud and thank them for their service to our country. It is a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive.”
Michael Harman played Taps on the trumpet