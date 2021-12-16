BLOSSBURG — Blossburg borough elected officials and staff honored a long-time councilman on his retirement from the board.
Jerome Ogden was recognized at his final meeting serving on the borough council. Ogden completed 50 years of service, having first been appointed in 1971 to complete a two-year term. Since then, he has stood for election and been returned to the board by voters 12 times.
“To give your time and energy to the community is unmatched,” said Mayor Shane Nickerson. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for your time on council.”
“The other side of the coin is I really enjoyed it,” Ogden replied.
Trash fees
During the vote to set real estate millage and garbage colleciton fees, council member Tim Martin urged the board to revise the ordinance so that the fee matches the increase charged by the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority, the collection agency.
The borough’s collection fee will increase from $37.44/quarter to $39/quarter. Extra bags will go from $1.21 to $1.25.
Martin said he questions whether the borough increases the fee with each increase from Northern Tier and if it is losing money.
The ordinance, said solicitor Pat Barrett, allows council to change the collection fee at any time through council action. Martin said he supported an automatic increase that will reflect any increase for the borough. That would, he said, prevent the borough from having to enact a large increase for residents.
Council member Jill Nickerson said there are multiple fees and charges that the borough should review on a regular schedule. The challenge is to keep costs affordable for residents and taxpayers.
Borough Manager George Lloyd and secretary Cheryl Bubacz said the borough has collected more than $130,000 in garbage fees this year, and paid out $108,000. The additional funds are used for borough services, such as the second clean-up day and recycling.
Delinquent accounts are decreasing, said Bubacz, as she sends out reminders to residents before the amount gets too much. Additionally, 2022 is the final year of the contract with Northern Tier and council may want to wait before making a final decision.
The proposed increase actually reflects the 3% increase being enacted for 2022, Bubacz said.
In other business, the council announced judging for the Light Up The Holidays Christmas decorating contest will be 6-9 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19. Gift certificates to local businesses will be awarded at $200 value for first place, $100 value for second and $50 value for third. There is no entry fee or registration required. Any decorated house, except for last year’s winners, are eligible to win.