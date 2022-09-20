BLOSSBURG — A resident and former councilman urged the borough council here to raise wages for police officers in light of recruiting challenges.
Paul Hosszu asked the council at its Sept. 14 meeting about difficulties in hiring a police officer. When council confirmed the borough is challenged, Hosszu asked when the borough last raised taxes. At least five years, responded Borough Manager George Lloyd.
Hosszu asked if it was time to raise salaries, even if it meant raising borough taxes.
Mayor Shane Nickerson replied that the council is discussing possibly raising taxes. He noted that the police hiring challenge is not isolated to Blossburg, but being felt county-wide.
Hosszu noted that Blossburg police also provide services at two other municipalities. He raised concerns that having too few officers covering too large an area is placing additional strain on the remaining officers.
Conservancy project update
Renee Cary of the North Central Pennsylvania Conservancy provided an update on the 216 acres purchased in support of an acid mine drainage remediation project. Investigative work is still underway, so people will be walking and checking the site.
The Conservancy will work with the Tioga County Conservation District to identify bank stabilization projects downstream from the treatment facility. The goal is to get a jump on restoring fish habitat and reducing sediment entering the Tioga River.
The Conservancy will also be working with Trout Unlimited and identifying public access points to the waterway. It is also in conversation with the PA Wilds and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to determine how to use the parcel for future recreation activities.
In October, DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry will conduct a bio blitz to identify native species — insects, trees, shrubs, flowers, etc. — to protect and preserve those habitats.
The Pennsylvania Conservation Corps could be asked to assist with laying out trails in the area.
In other business, the council:
- Announced the Fall Festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, in the Plaza.
- Learned the recreation committee is looking at replacing the bathhouse for the pool. The showers and bathrooms are not large enough and the building, built in the 1950s, has had some sewer issues this summer.
- Talked about a possible rate increase for pavilion rentals and use of the Kiwanis building at Island Park.
- Set trick or treating hours from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.