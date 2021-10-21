BLOSSBURG — Residents here don’t like living near properties that are in disrepair or untidy, and spoke to council about the issue at the Oct. 23 meeting.
One resident took issue with large sheets of glass, measuring two by one foot each, which are lying in a Ruah Street yard, along with car seats and other items. The items could be a hazard, especially when children go trick-or-treating at Halloween, she said.
Additionally, several dogs there bark “all hours, day and night,” and disrupt the neighborhood, she said.
Borough Manager George Lloyd said the borough has a noise ordinance and she should call 9-1-1 to reach police. Other borough officials thought that a friendly approach may work as well.
“It’s a classic case of someone who lived in the country and may not be aware that when they come into a borough or town, there are some stipulations,” said Councilman Henry Bartlett.
Mayor Shane Nickerson said he will speak with the residents to see if they need assistance getting rid of some items and bring awareness of the neighbor’s concerns.
On Taylor Street, a house and garage are falling down in disrepair, said Alan Williams. A sumac tree is holding up the garage, dead trees are standing throughout the lot and a second floor bathroom is reportedly on the first floor, he said.
The property is for sale, and has stood empty since around 2010, said residents.
Nickerson said he will speak with the owner but, if no action is taken, condemning the buildings may be an option.
On some bright notes, the owner of the former Blossburg State Hospital is installing a new roof, Nickerson said. An architect has visited several times to map out reconstruction and work is beginning on hiring staff for the facility.
There is also a demand for housing in Blossburg. Houses sell quickly and rentals are also needed. If anyone has a rental property opening, Nickerson asked that they contact the borough office so he can refer callers to them.
In a related matter, the council also discussed what to do with the former borough office building, located next to the current office at 245 Main Street. Solicitor Patrick Barrett said the borough could sell in a private sale if the property is valued at less than $6,000. Since it is valued more than that, it must be advertised for sale and the borough can either accept sealed bids or hold a public auction. The borough can set a minimum price at auction, or reject bids if they come in too low.
The main reason to get rid of the building is to reduce the borough’s cost of maintaining it and paying for utilities, he said.
Council raised the option of leasing the building, which the borough can do, said Barrett. Some members seemed interested in using the building as a small business incubator site. Barrett said he will research it.