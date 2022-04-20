BLOSSBURG — Blossburg borough will accept bids for a chlorine tank for the water system.
At the April 13 meeting, council agreed to seek bids for a pre-fabricated, 100,000 gallon, reinforced concrete chlorine building for the Taylor Run water tank through 2 p.m. Friday, May 13.
The borough’s authority will review the bids at a reconvened meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Bid documents are available by emailing blossburgboro@epix.net
In addition, the borough is accepting bids for the Blossburg Municipal Authority wastewater treatment plan until 1 p.m. June 2. The borough is letting three contracts: general construction, electric and HVAC.
Bids can be submitted online via the PennBid program at www.PennBid.net.
A non-mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at 10 a.m. May 5 in the borough hall at 241 Main St., Blossburg.
In other business, Police Chief Josh McCurdy reported that no one applied for the opening on the force. All police departments are having similar issues with staffing, he said.
The borough will re-advertise the position both online and in traditional avenues.
The council also reviewed several upcoming events:
- The community yard sale is set for May 7 weekend. Maps will be available.
- The Blossburg State Coal Festival is slated for May 27 and 28 and will include a bonfire, color dance, 5K run and parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.
- The festival planning committee will review plans with the recreation board prior to council’s meeting on May 11.
- Blossburg will have a full Memorial Day Service at 11:30 a.m. on May 30. Jim Nobles, a Navy veteran, will be the featured speaker.
- Pool passes are now available and can be purchased at the borough office. A 10-pass package is $25 while a 50-pass package is $100. First responders can receive free passes by visiting the borough office.