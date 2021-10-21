BLOSSBURG — Borough council here agreed to advertise the tentative 2022 budget, which will maintain taxes at the 2021 levels.
At the Oct. 13 meeting, council approved the budget, which will be on display for the next 30 days in the borough office.
The budget sets revenues and expenditures at $998,167.
The board also voted to set the tax rate at 7.875 mills, no change from 2021. That millage includes a portion for both the fire department and library.
Sewer and water rates will remain the same, however garbage collection will see an increase. The current rate of $37.44 per quarter (three months) will rise to $39/quarter, which allows residents to dispose of two bags per week. Extra bags will be collected at $1.25 per bag, up four cents from the current rate.
Electric at the Island
The borough will begin assessing electric needs at Island Park, said Borough Manager George Lloyd. The borough was approached by Little League about running electric to the fields to operate the scoreboard and lights.
Little League has been wanting to run electric to the field for several years, but has been challenged by the turnover of leadership as parents leave the board as their children age out of the program.
By having the borough and recreation committee take on the responsibility, it will allow for more than electric on the ball fields, said Lloyd. The borough can place additional lighting on the River Walk trail and put up more security lights.
Other council members spoke about adding electrical service at the small pavilion and entry gate or installing solar lights at the skate park.
The board authorized Lloyd to pursue running electric service to the ball fields and also do an assessment of all the utility needs at the park.
Trick-or-treat
Halloween will officially be observed on Saturday, Oct. 30, with trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. The fire department will hold its traditional parade at 4 p.m., although children will be ushered in through the bays and leave from the back due to the voting machines in the social hall.