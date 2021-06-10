BLOSSBURG - Blossburg Borough has terminated the employment of Corp. Robert Scott for conduct unbecoming of an officer and insubordination.
The borough council voted unanimously to terminate Scott's employment at the June 9 meeting. Scott has not worked since Oct. 7, 2020. He was on vacation, then a medical leave for mental health and placed on administrative leave Nov. 25, 2020.
Council heard testimony at an April 29 hearing to decide on disciplinary action.
Prior to the vote, Scott made a plea to the council, saying that his life has been turned upside down in the past eight months. He told the council that he lost his wife, can only see his children every other weekend and lost his job. If terminated, he would lose his income, retirement benefits and health insurance.
"I am a great police officer and great at my job. I hope that weighs in on your decision," Scott said.
Following the vote, Scott left the meeting without further comment.
According to Borough Solicitor Pat Barrett, Scott has 30 days to appeal the decision to the Tioga County Court of Common Pleas.