BLOSSBURG — Arbon Cemetery has significant drainage problems and resulting damage, but there are few ways available to address it.
At the May 12 meeting, Mayor Shane Nickerson said the condition of the cemetery is steadily deteriorating. Once owned by the Odd Fellows, the cemetery was turned over to the borough along with funds collected for its maintenance. Right now, the cemetery has just less than $50,000. Those funds, along with some mineral rights royalties, pay for the grass cutting, weed trimming and minor repairs.
Those maintenance costs totaled $12,000 in 2019 and $16,000 in 2020, said Nickerson.
“It’s easy to see the money will eventually run out,” he said.
Compounding the problem is the cemetery has drainage issues and standing pools of water. The sodden ground creates a poor base for the heavy headstones and monuments, some of which have fallen, causing damage to the stones.
Nickerson met with a contractor who offered to pour footers for some of the stones and monuments most in danger of falling. Depending on the size of the stone, prices range from $234 to $1,028, with larger monuments requiring the use of heavy equipment to lift onto the new base.
Even doing that, the repairs are an interim solution.
“It’s a temporary fix to a permanent problem, but they are going to fall over,” Nickerson said.
Increasing prices for the plots is not an answer. Currently, the cemetery charges $400 for a single plot and $550 for a double. Those are in line with other cemeteries in the area.
Nickerson asked if the borough can or wants to use Act 13 funding for repairing the drainage issues, which will help alleviate some of the tipping problems. Councilman Jerome Ogden suggested applying for grants, such as the Williamson Road Foundation.
Because of the nature of cemeteries, there are limited funding opportunities and state and federal restrictions limiting what can be done.
The borough will call in engineer Scott Bray to review the area and recommend improvements.
Borough building
The council also explored the sale of unused real estate, namely the former borough building next door to the current office. Solicitor Pat Barrett said the borough needs to establish a timeline to remove all borough materials from the building, set a minimum price and walk the boundaries. The matter was referred to the Finance Committee.