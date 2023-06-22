BLOSSBURG — Island Park will be the site of the first SDxMM Skate Competition on Aug. 5.
BLOSSBURG — Island Park will be the site of the first SDxMM Skate Competition on Aug. 5.
The event, organized by Alan Weed, will offer skateboarders a chance to compete for prizes and awards.
Competition will start at 10 a.m. that day for the Groms, skateboarder slang for the youngest and smallest boarders, in this case ages 10 and under. They will be followed by the Punks, ages 12-16, and finally the OG’s, those ages 16 and up.
“I love skateboarding culture,” said Weed, who began learning to skateboard a few months back. “A few months ago my buddies pressured me to get on a board, so I did and I love every second of it.”
Competitors will sign up the day of the event for a $10 entry fee. The top three contestants in each age category will receive a cash prize, trophy and T-shirt. In addition, the panel of judges also has the authority to single out contestants for special awards.
Weed is working to make the event a combination of music and activities for young people and young families. A DJ will play music during and after the event. He’s securing food trucks for the event and will have a pop-up shop of his fashion company, Saint Diane’s, named in honor of his mother.
“A lot of people are putting in a lot of work,” Weed said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and a phenomenal opportunity to showcase the talent we’ve got here.”
Weed is a man of many interests. He describes Saint Diane’s as a neu-luxury fashion, putting a modern spin on the luxury-streetwear fashion mash-up.
“It will be our very first pop-up, the first chance people will have to get our clothes,” he said.
Island Park is a natural location with the skateboarding park already there and a daily stop for the Blossburg resident.
“I want to bring more attention to Blossburg. It’s been good to me and I want to give back,” Weed said.
He hopes to draw 100 people to the inaugural event and that it will continue to grow in the future.
For more information, check out Saint Diane’s Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Managing Editor/General Manager
