Blossburg will add to its story when it celebrates its 150th anniversary Friday, Aug. 27, with a downtown celebration.
The celebration, said Mayor Shane Nickerson, is not only to look back at origins but to celebrate its present.
“I think with milestones like this, it’s a really good reason to bring the community together. It is to honor the past, but also about the now, the celebrate the moment,” Nickerson said.
Blossburg has also kept in touch with its roots in the coal industry and foundry. It’s a tight-knit community where everyone is on a first name basis, even if it’s a nickname.
“You see in Blossburg from the beginning up to now, groups of people get together and ask what can they do to show the community they are in this for the long haul,” said Cheryl Bubacz, borough secretary.
That foresight dates back to 1801 when Aaron Bloss settled in Covington and purchased Peter’s Camp. Bloss is recalled as a “hardy, courageous and athletic man, composed of the material needed in making a successful pioneer.” He built a hotel and tavern, then a larger hotel and a coal mine.
“Without the coal industry, we would obviously not be here,” Nickerson said.
Bloss lived in the area for many years, eventually changing the name to Blossburg in 1821. The borough incorporated on Aug. 29, 1871
“Blossburg Coal is what they called the coal from here because it was such good quality,” Bubacz said.
Blossburg persevered because the founders had foresight to create a community and culture that was able to thrive. The borough has been home to a mineral spring, a state hospital, a freezer warehouse for F.&E.C. Swift Meat Co., tannery, hotels, sawmill, glass factory, feed mill and an assembly plant for Ace Motorcycle (later purchased by Indian which was bought out by Harley-Davidson).
Those larger industries supported a busy downtown for many years, filled with small shops. The tannery was taken over by Charlie Ward, who went on to develop Ward Foundry, a leading industry still in operation.
There were notable residents over the years.
Scottish born coal miner William B. Wilson became the first U.S. Secretary of Labor under President Woodrow Wilson. Native son Dr. Will George Butler left to study violin, returned as the director of music at Mansfield State Normal School, composed more than 200 songs and retired to Blossburg in 1938 where he became an active member of the community.
There were challenges, too.
“Blossburg has come back from adversity so many times — three fires, a flood, a straight line wind event on the Island,” Bubacz said.
On March 6, 1873, fire swept through the entire business district, destroying every business except one. The next disaster struck Feb. 1, 1968 when fire destroyed one-quarter of the business district, leveling six buildings and causing more than $200,000 (nearly $1.6 million today) in damage.
In June 23, 1967, a Mohawk plane crashed into the hillside overlooking Blossburg, killing all 34 people on board when a faulty valve caused an engine failure. The 1972 Agnes flood destroyed bridges and houses. Straight-line winds felled numerous trees in 2011 during the annual Coal Festival and the North Penn High School closed in 2015.
“The good things with us is not that we don’t disagree, but we always agree on wanting to move forward,” Nickerson said. “There’s no resentment in disagreeing.”
In the 1990s, the community started to falter, said Nickerson, as the last mining company, Jones & Brague, closed its doors. A bypass took Route 15, which once traveled through Blossburg, around it. The foundry was struggling, people were leaving and the community was in jeopardy.
“One thing that hurt was Route 15 moving in 1994. At first I thought, ‘Boy, we’re done for,’” Nickerson said.
Now, it’s an asset. The highway allows many residents to call Blossburg home and commute to more metropolitan areas for work.
“That’s by design,” Nickerson said. “We want to gear our town toward young families. When they closed the high school, it just made us work harder.”
Like their forefathers, people step up when challenges arise, said Nickerson. A group purchased the foundry and kept it going. Others looked for ways to attract travelers on Route 15 into the borough, like the EV car charging station, an idea of Bubacz’s.
“We’ve always had people stepping up, taking the reins and moving forward,” Nickerson said.
Nickerson, Bubacz and many others are doing what they can to ensure Blossburg’s story continues to the next generation.
“Every little thing we can do to keep the town alive and thriving, we’ll do it,” Nickerson said. “Part of that is events and the sense of community it creates.”
“When an opportunity presents itself, we take it,” Bubacz said.
Visions in Business and Entertainment, VIBE, was formed in the early 2000s to revitalize Main Street leading to the development of the Coal Festival and Fall Festival. Now, those people are training the next generation of leaders.
“I think it’s really important so we don’t get the highs and lows. It happens sometimes that community leaders, the people who get things done, start to pass,” Nickerson said.
The borough is working with school districts to create a culture where people can create a job and a home like the founders.
“We’re hopeful with the direction of the school district and the focus on entrepreneurship more than it has ever been,” Nickerson said.
Rather than leaving the area to find their dream, the message to graduates is to create their dream in the place they want to live, he explained.
Much of the community life revolves around the Island, a 30-acre park which holds the swimming pool, pavilion, barbecue pits, walking trail, multiple sports fields, skateboard park and other recreational games. On Friday nights in the fall, it’s not uncommon to see tractor trailers stopped on Route 15 and the drivers watching the game.
“I’m super partial to Blossburg,” Nickerson said. “I love it when I go up the ramp to go north on 15 and I look over the park and I can see all of Blossburg. It looks like home.”