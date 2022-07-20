A field trip turned into a full day of activities for Hess Farm Campers visiting Murphy’s Blueberry Farm at 383 Mulberry Hill Road, Mansfield.
The 51 campers and 12 adults from the Elkland area camp visited the blueberry farm Wednesday, July 16, said Deb Murphy, who with her husband Charlie, owns the you-pick farm with 4,000 blueberry bushes. It’s something the farm does for youths, and has hosted campers from Partners in Progress, the YMCA And Finn Academy.
“It’s a learning process for the kids to understand farming and growing your own food,” she said. “A lot of times, this is the first time these kids have had a fresh-picked blueberry.”
Store berries, said Murphy, are fumigated if coming from another country, and can also be older.
The campers divided into groups and rotated through several stations.
One was a book reading by Jeanne Gaugler, a retired reading specialist from Southern Tioga School District. The characters in Gaugler’s books are her grandchildren, who were with their grandmother to meet the campers.
The children also visited the Murphy’s Blueberry Library, where all books are blueberry-themed.
They toured the farm and learned about the life cycle of blueberries.
Another station focused on art in combination with Pennsylvania agriculture. The campers were challenged to take part in a blueberry drawing contest with the best “blueberry artist” in each group receiving a prize.
But the day began with a trapped bear, which was processed by Game Warden Richard Lee.
“I could tell he is a natural teacher,” Murphy said.
The audience watched as he tranquilized the 100-pound female bear, removed her from the trap, weighed and measured her, removed a tooth to determine her age, and tagged her ears. Afterwards, he accepted questions from the youngsters before relocating the bear to the Hills Creek Lake area.
Of course, no field trip to a blueberry farm would be complete without picking blueberries. Each camper received a container to hold his or her berries and carry them home.
The youngsters stayed to eat lunch outdoors, and concluded the day with blueberry birch beer floats. Jill Kurzejewski Wheeland from Lil’ Half Pint donated the vanilla ice cream and Murphy’s provided the blueberry birch beer, which they order from the Reading Soda Works.
Murphy’s Blueberry Farm generally opens on July 1 and remains open to Aug. 10, depending on the weather and blueberry crop.
Hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.