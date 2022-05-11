WELLSBORO — It took four votes before a majority appointed Daniel Nowak to the open seat on the Wellsboro Area School District board of education.
The votes came after interviews at the May 10 board meeting. Three candidates, Nowak, David Messineo and Shelby Rush, applied for the 18-month vacancy for the position formerly held by Wayne Hackett.
Nowak is a graduate of Wellsboro, has children in the school system and has experience in the construction industry. He would listen to the public and bring that input to board meetings, while being frugal with the budget.
Messineo stressed his five years of experience on the board, his efforts to get parents, students, teachers and board to work together, and interest in curriculum. He said he would work to talk with board members to convince them and let them convince him to do the right thing for kids.
Rush, an area resident for 12 years, works with children in the NYPUM program to modify behaviors. She learned how important schools are to children during the past two years of the pandemic, she said.
The eight board members initially cast a vote for one of the three with Chris Gastrock and Tracy Doughtie voting for Messineo; John Hoover, Becca Charles and Lee Stocks Jr. for Rush; and Al Bieber, Meagan McConnell and Linda West for Nowak.
They spoke little of their support for a particular candidate, but did say all three candidates had good qualities and should consider running for a position on the board in 2023.
With the tie vote, incoming Superintendent Alanna Huck said the board should then vote for the two top candidates. They did with Hoover, Charles, Stocks and Doughtie voting for Rush and Bieber, McConnel, West and Gastrock for Nowak.
At that time, Huck asked another question of the two candidates: How would you work with the superintendent?
Nowak said he would try to understand her thoughts and vision, how the district would implement different plans or keep existing ones and look at costs.
Rush said she would be curious to hear all perspectives: the superintendent’s, fellow board members, teachers and students.
The board voted again, repeating the previous 4-4 vote for the two candidates.
At that point, the board took a break to hear reports from students, administrators and board members and vote on the agenda items.
They circled back to the appointment, with Gastrock recommending the board recess, have Huck prepare additional questions and setting a new meeting to vote.
Hoover said he would like to hear the other board member’s reasons for their vote, noting he thought Rush’s experience with youth from a mental health perspective were good qualities. Doughtie agreed.
West said she initially became a board member because she had children in the school system and thought Nowak “has an investment in the kids,” as well as his frugalness, budgeting experience, roof knowledge and safety education.
Gastrock said he worked with Nowak when he ran a PCC crew for at-risk young adults. He helped them learn working skills, get their GED, driver’s licenses or whatever they needed to take them to their next step.
McConnell said the board deals with “nitty gritty money issues” and said board members have to know more than they “like kids” but must make tough decisions. Each board member has a different talent and it’s that combination that works, she said.
The board voted for a fourth time, and with Hoover moving to support Nowak, gave that candidate the majority and the position on the board.