BLOSSBURG — The Southern Tioga School District is hoping to give its graduating class some sense of normalcy amid the coronavirus pandemic by organizing a senior week.
Bill David, principal at North Penn-Mansfield High School and Emily Ostrom-Graham, principal at North Penn-Liberty High School, met with the class officers in their respective buildings to create a “senior week,” they told the school board during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Almost everything is planned for Island Park, David said. They’ve met with officials at the Blossburg Borough and they’ve been supportive, he said. Final approval still needs to be granted.
Wednesday, June 2 they plan to have tents on the football field, followed by a joint prom on Saturday, June 5. Juniors and seniors can attend and can bring one guest, ranging between freshmen and 20 years of age with a signature.
On Sunday, June 6, they’re planning a joint baccalaureate, after which the tents will be removed. Three practice graduations will be held.
The two high schools will have their own graduations. The current plans call for NPM’s at 10 a.m. and NPL’s 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12. Sunday will be the rain date, with NPM at 2 p.m. and NPL at 6 p.m.
They aren’t sure how many guests will be allowed per student until they know exactly where the graduation will be and how many people are allowed in the space.
They are also working on a senior trip, but planning to go somewhere local.
These plans are still flexible, Ostrom-Graham said.
The board also looked over the draft 2021-22 school year calendar. Two traditional snow days are built into this draft, as well as five flexible instructional days.
“Based on public comment … I put in two typical snow days and five remote days,” Sam Rotella, superintendent, said. “If we have one of those good old snow days where everybody wants to go out and sled ride and build snowmen, then that gives us the luxury of calling one or two of those.”
“What I find, if it’s sleeting or hailing, nobody really cares whether it’s a FID day or a snow day,” he said.
The board heard from Mansfield Borough Council Vice President Rob Fitzgerald, who asked the school to consider a LERTA ordinance for the Business Park, also known as the BOOM park.
He said there are currently two people interested in developing businesses in the BOOM Park and both have inquired about tax-abatement incentives. The Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance Act authorizes a tax incentive program to revitalize areas, support business expansion and help create jobs. Fitzgerald suggested it be in effect through 2022, only in the BOOM Park, with a five-year index.
“We are looking for an incentive of any kind to invite people to come and build in the business park. I think success breeds more success. I think if we were to get these two businesses up there this year, that would indicate that it is a business-friendly place to come in and set up,” Fitzgerald said.
The next Southern Tioga School Board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 12. The Zoom and YouTube live stream link will be posted to www.southerntioga.org.