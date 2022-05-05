BLOSSBURG – Taxpayers will likely see their taxes go up next year if the Southern Tioga School District Board of directors votes in favor of a proposed final 2023-24 budget presented by business manager Bonnie Thompson during the board’s May 2 work session.
Thompson presented the $37.5 million budget proposal with both a 1% and a 2% increase for the board to consider.
Without a tax increase of any kind, the district will see a shortfall of about $1.25 million, Thompson said.
With a 1% increase, about $109,788 would be raised, but the district would still need to use about $1,148,799 from the district’s fund balance used to balance the budget.
With a 2% increase, about $227,368 would be raised, with $1,032,220 used from the fund balance to balance the budget.
For taxpayers with a property valued at $100,000, a 1% increase would raise millage .62 mills in Lycoming County and .10 mills in Tioga County. If approved for Homestead or Farmstead by the county, Lycoming County would see a slight tax increase, while Tioga County would see a decrease due to an increase in the Property Tax Reduction Allocation, Thompson said.
“The property tax relief allocation that was received today shows an increase that has not been in many years,” Thompson said, adding this year’s allocation is $826,000 and it is usually around $650,000. Those eligible for Homestead/Farmstead rebates usually get $188 off their tax bills. Preliminary calculations this year they should receive around $240.”
“This year is opposite of last year. Lycoming County has the higher increase this year. A 1% increase represents about $62 increase per property and in Tioga County there would be a $10 increase,” she added.
With a 2% increase, Lycoming County taxpayers would see a $74 increase and Tioga County would see an increase of about $22.
Board member Chad Riley said he has found out that other districts in the IU are not raising taxes this year and that “they view us as the poor district, with 52% of our students on free and reduced meals,” Riley said.
“Saying that a 2% tax increase won’t affect that many people is an oxymoron. If we are considered the poor district and we are one of the only districts in the IU that is raising taxes, that doesn’t sit well with me either. Since last month, things are not going well in the economy and inflation is going through the roof. It may not be a lot of money to the people sitting in this room, but to some people in our district $22 can be a lot of money. I completely understand the other side of the argument, but I have to look at our tax base and say, after everything they have gone through in the last two years, I say we give them a pass this year. I will not vote for 2%,” he said.
Board vice president Sean Bartlett said, “choices that we make need to be paid for.”
“When you put in raises for personnel those are long-term costs and they don’t go away in the long term. When you make a change that is for the lifetime of those employees, so I think anything less than 2% is criminal. Tioga is getting a discount and Lycoming is $10. Saying we need to consider the circumstances people are in is saying we aren’t concerned about the situation the district is in,” Bartlett said.
The next step is to advertise the final budget for public inspection for adoption in June.