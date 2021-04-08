WELLSBORO — An agenda item on next week’s meeting for the Wellsboro Area School District board led into a discussion about the freshman seminar.
During the April 6 work session, the board learned it will vote on renewing Naviance, an online program that is used to enhance college, career and life readiness skills, at the April 13 meeting. The program, in its second year of use, is up for renewal at a cost of $16,000 for 36 months.
Board member David Messineo requested information on the various modules available and statistics on how Wellsboro students and grads are doing, noting it could be a cost effective way to collect data.
High School Principal Jeremy Byrd said some data may not be available as last year, the first year using the program, was truncated due to the pandemic.
That led into a discussion about the freshman seminar, which three board members questioned after their children completed it. Chris Gastrock, Sue Judlin and Tracy Doughtie all said they received reports from their children and other students about the value, why the course is provided, too much downtime and lack of direction.
They also provided ideas on how to improve the seminar.
Messineo said he sees the seminar as a way to get students thinking about their future, what skills they need to get there and the available resources in the school and community to support their plans.
“There are a lot of students who are not necessarily preparing themselves for what their high school experience should look like,” Messineo said
The purpose of the seminar is to help students improve skills, set goals and develop an individual plan.
“We’re saying these are important, that’s why we’re giving you time to think about it,” Messineo said.
However other board members are unsure if students are getting that message.
“I think the concept is good, but it needs to be narrowed down,” Judlin said.
She suggested the class incorporate time management, social interactions, study skills, planning and career exploration outside of the area.
“I’m concerned kids don’t know what’s available to them,” she said.
Byrd said he will get more information for the board and provide a demonstration of Naviance for the board.
Playground equipment
Daren Bryant, manager of buildings and grounds, said two community groups, a church and an animal sanctuary, have expressed interest in the playground equipment that is being replaced.
Superintendent Brenda Freeman suggested the district not pay the contractor $15,000 to haul away the equipment. Instead, the board can decide an equitable way to give the equipment away, so long as the non-profits remove it all.
Board members discussed ways to do that, such as a drawing, or using the buildings and grounds committee.
No decision was made.