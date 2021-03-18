WELLSBORO — Another government entity has turned down a request of a Wellsboro couple to keep poultry in the borough.
On March 9, the Wellsboro Zoning Hearing Board issued a decision from Raquel Rogers and Anna Wales for a variance to keep domesticated poultry at their home at 30 Bodine Street. The variance request came after the couple repeatedly asked council to revise its Keeping of Animals ordinance.
The board, made up of Timothy Sick, Harland Crawford and Blake Maxson, unanimously determined that the request did not fall under its jurisdiction and they did not have the authority to grant the variance.
However, the board did leave a door open for change, writing that it was “compelled by the testimony” of the property owners, their witnesses and the general public.
“The Wellsboro Zoning Hearing Board does not play any part in the drafting of the ordinance. However, when a flaw, weakness or lack of clarity is noticed, it is the obligation of the Zoning Board to communicate the issue to the municipality for their consideration.
“It is the recommendation of the Zoning Hearing Board that the borough ordinance be reviewed and clarified so borough residents know whether or not keeping chickens and ducks, for non-commercial use, is permitted anywhere within the borough. At this point, it is unclear.”
“While we are disappointed but not surprised by the ruling, we are pleased that the Zoning Hearing Board recognized the need for the borough council to review and take action on this ordinance,” said Rogers and Wales in an email statement. “It’s clear that the community supports the responsible and regulated keeping of poultry in the borough, and we implore the borough council to take a reasoned and thoughtful approach to this issue.”
The borough council is in the early stages of reviewing the ordinance and possibly revising it, said Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr. It will take a minimum of three months before the borough enacts any change.
The recent decision will not change the next step in this case: the court hearing to determine the guilt and any fine (totaling $7,000 as of Jan. 9) for violating the animal ordinance. The case, originally scheduled for Jan. 27, was postponed and is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, March 29 before Judge Rob Repard in the Wellsboro District Court.
At a Jan. 26 zoning hearing, Ann Leete, representing Rogers and Wales, argued that the borough’s Keeping of Animals ordinance acted as a land use ordinance by prohibiting the keeping of any domesticated fowl. Although the homeowners did not meet the strict requirements for a variance, Leete said they were entitled to a variance by estoppel due to there being a long period when the municipality did not enforce the ordinance, the property owners acted in good faith, made a substantial expenditure and any change would impose an unnecessary hardship.
In its decision, Zoning Hearing Board Solicitor Bruce Vickery wrote that courts had determined the municipality failing to enforce the ordinance for a long time was alone insufficient for granting the variance and the property owners have a duty to check on a property’s zoning status.
Further, Boyce testified that he had investigated every complaint of keeping fowl since April 2017 and each investigation resulted in the removal of the birds.