In today's technological world, it's easy to grab an electronic device, load an e-book onto it and start swiping left.
However, many book enthusiasts will tell you there's something calming, yet engaging in physically turning the page of a hardcover book or paperback.
Perhaps that explains why the book sale at the Green Free Library at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, continues to be an event enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.
“We haven't held the book sale since 2019 because of COVID,” said Beth Pierce, a Friend of the Library, as she helped shoppers at the children's book section under the tents on the front lawn of the library.
“It's wonderful to be able to have the book sale again. People have said they've missed it.”
Apparently, they did. With more than 200 visitors on its first day alone, the total number of attendees for the five-day event were expected to be high.
Unlike previous years where the entire sale was held outdoors, the majority of the books on sale this year were inside the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center, adjacent to the library.
“It's exciting,” said Marianne Rice, a Friend of the Library. “It gives people an opportunity to walk inside the Gmeiner, look for books to buy and enjoy photography from the Grand Canyon Photography Club, displayed on the main gallery's walls.”
Inside the Gmeiner Center, hardcover and paperback books lined a multitude of tables and were sorted by subject. Book topics varied, including romance, science fiction and do-it-yourself to cooking, mysteries and travel, to name a few.
The event ran from June 15-19 and included a bag sale on the final day.
For more information, stop in the library, find it on Facebook or visit www.greenfreelibrary.org.