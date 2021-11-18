MANSFIELD – Cindy Fitzgerald dreamed of doing something to commemorate her parents, David and Janet Cornell, both of whom are deceased, so she wrote a coffee table book, calling it “The Center of Life,” about growing up in the Wellsboro area as their daughter.
Fitzgerald explained the reason she called the book, “The Center of Life.”
“Regardless of where we find ourselves in various seasons of our lives, I find it extraordinary that all of us have a story which inevitably ties us back to a certain set of coordinates, a starting position, a center,” she said.
The Cornells owned and operated Cornell Brothers in Middlebury Center. The farm store was in operation for decades before it was sold and torn down two years ago. A Dandy Mini-Mart gas station now stands in its place.
Fitzgerald and her sister Suzy grew up in the Wellsboro area and both graduated from Wellsboro Area High School, Cindy in 1972 and Suzy in 1976. According to Fitzgerald, they lived an idyllic life that was “almost like a fairy tale.”
“There was always peace in our home,” she said.
As she and her sister grew through their teenage years, Fitzgerald said that her parents “stood by us through everything and loved us without judging.”
Known by family, friends and neighbors as Maudie and Goober, the Cornells were well known in the area as good Christian people who loved their family and community.
Middlebury Center, where David and Janet grew up, became “The Center of Life,” not just in terms of latitude and longitude, but also where “two remarkable souls met, fell in love and started to dream,” Fitzgerald said.
“It was here that they created a family and a life based on faith, hard work, love and opportunities,” Fitzgerald said.
The book features several photos of the family through the years and memories of the family’s moments together, both large and not so large, but meaningful just the same.
“This book is about how the lives of David and Janet Cornell would extend into and through the lives of my sister and me. Life-lessons, difficult and beautiful, created a storehouse of memories, all of which have influenced my sister and me,” she said.
In early October, Cindy’s daughter-in-law, Meghan, her son Dan’s wife, organized a small gathering of family and friends to celebrate the book. Cindy was delighted, but totally surprised.
“Never in my lifetime could I imagine I would attend a book signing of my own book,” she said.