WELLSBORO — In his ongoing pursuit to find a solution to the jake brake issue in the borough, Councilman Lou Prevost has turned his attention to mufflers.
Since last year, Prevost has been seeking to find a solution for the use of large trucks using brake retarders, commonly called jake brakes, within the borough. The brake retarders are used to reduce power of diesel engines, making a distinctive rumble when activated.
Prevost first asked the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to move signs prohibiting use of jake brakes to the borough line. The signs were posted within the borough, allowing the use of the equipment.
Not only are jake brakes loud, they can also create a hazard when applied on a wet surface, increasing the potential of a jack knife.
PennDOT declined to relocate the signs, noting that state law allows the use of jake brakes on grades exceeding 4%.
He is now investigating the possibility of amending the borough ordinance to require brake retarder mufflers within the borough. In many cases, according to Prevost’s research, the noise is the result of a modified or defective exhaust system.
If the borough adopts an ordinance, it would have to purchase and install the signs on state roads, and would be responsible for enforcement.
Police Chief Jim Bodine is researching how police would do that.
In other business, council:
- Approved a road closure from Queen to Main Street for the Little League parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17.
- Approved the Memorial Day Parade on May 31 starting at The Green at 10:30 a.m. and traveling to the Wellsboro Cemetery.
- Approved a request from the Deane Center to close Central Avenue between Main and Water streets from 3-5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, for an outdoor concert, and also to close that section every Friday from July 2 to Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. until the concert ends.