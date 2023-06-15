WELLSBORO — Borough council here appointed a new member and agreed to revise its current ordinance to address mobile retail and fashion trucks and set permit fees.
At the June 12 meeting, the council appointed Rachel Smith to complete the term of Kevin Clark, who resigned in May. Smith will serve seven months through the end of 2023.
In addition, the board agreed to revise Ordinance 13, which addresses transient merchants. The amendment would add a section for transient mobile retail and fashion trucks. The new section would restrict mobile retail trucks to commercial manufacturing zones and will establish the permit fee at a later date.
Councilman Mike Wood voted against the revision.
The action came at the behest of Councilman Lou Prevost, who said the ordinance will support downtown brick-and-mortar merchants. He polled seven retail shops in Wellsboro about the trend for mobile retails trucks.
“They are aware this is coming and they are very pro to do whatever the council can to discourage if not limit these mobile retailers coming in,” Prevost said.
The current ordinance dates to 1955 and does not contain language to prohibit mobile retail trucks from coming in other than a permit. Permits come in a range of fees: $15/day, $80/week, $120/month or $600/year, the last which equates to about $1.65 per day, he said. Prevost said he supports a fee of $100 per day for mobile trucks
Should a local business choose to compete by operating its own mobile retail truck, Prevost said the ordinance should waive the fee if the business is a chamber member and located in Wellsboro’s central business district.
Zoning officer
In other business, the borough also took action to advertise to hire a part-time zoning officer.
Wood initially spoke against the action, noting the hire was not in the 2023 budget.
Borough Manager Lou Rachiele said enforcement oris inconsistent. Wellsboro could share the position with other municipalities; Mansfield has expressed an interest.
In addition, the state Department of Community and Economic Development is offering a grant that would cover the salary of a zoning officer for three years. The intent is to help communities improve quality of life and fight blight.
Wood agreed to support advertising for the position, but asked that council provide figures on the cost of salary and where the funds are coming from.
One possibility is changing the fees and permit costs to include the cost of enforcement. The council approved, with Wood and Councilor Joan Hart opposed, to add a $5 administrative fee to delinquent utility bills of 60 days and older. The $5 would, said Rachiele, reflect the cost and time spent writing and mailing letters to customers with delinquent accounts.
In other business, the council:
- Agreed to accept a joint agreement for the Parks and Recreation department with the Wellsboro Area School District.
- Approved new signage for Rookie Cooks , as recommended by the HARB, at 68 Main Street.
- Approved road closures for Walnut, Norris, Charles and Pearl streets for UPMC’s annual Halloween Path from noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28.
- Approved road closures of Central Avenue from Main Street to Water Street from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 23 for a block party by the Tioga County Republican Women.
- Agreed to seek bids for a utility terrain vehicle to assist with water and sewer needs. The current UTV will be used by the Parks and Recreation Department.