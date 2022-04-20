WELLSBORO — The men start to gather in the rehearsal space on Thursday night. They mill around, pick up music and catch up.
But then the music starts. Patricia Davis, who has accompanied the group for 75 years, begins to play and they join in song. No matter what the song choice, it’s magnificent.
“I just love singing and I think of it as my therapy night,” said chorus member and tenor Bud Voorhees. “I find it very relaxing and a way to do something.”
“It’s a lot of fun to have that many men onstage or any chorus that size,” said Al Morrow, another member.
The Wellsboro Men’s Chorus is observing its 75th anniversary this year with a concert on April 30 (see related article). The group has its origins in 1946. Four men would spend their evenings around someone’s piano, singing favorite tunes. They decided that others might enjoy it too and decided to form a men’s chorus in Wellsboro. They were correct.
“Mostly it’s a love of song,” said conductor Christina Simonis. “Some are professional musicians. Most of them are amateur musicians who love music, love being part of a group that loves to sing and harmonize.”
The Wellsboro Men’s Chorus initially focused on barbershop harmonies and sacred song, said Simonis. They soon became a popular attraction at area churches and community events. They increased membership, growing up to around 75 members. Today, they number closer to 40 and range in age from 20s to 90s.
“The harmony in choral work is different than barbershop,” said Morrow.
Their repertoire has also expanded, with a library of about 400 songs.
“It’s variety,” said chorus President Tom Reindl, a baritone. “We do a lot of show tunes, popular songs, songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s, and a fair number of religious songs. My favorites are probably the show tunes as much as anything. I like the harmony part of it. Story songs like ‘The Impossible Dream’ or a song from Les Mis can be very moving emotionally to sing.”
“One of the neat things about this group that may have helped it is the music committee,” said accompanist Pat Davis. “Usually the director chooses things, then the accompanist and singers abide by it. But this group has a representative from each vocal group. If we try something new, it’s tried out by a group of men. If they did choose something and it wasn’t liked by the guys, they would hear any grumblings that take place.”
“The music committee gets together and decides what music to do for the year,” Morrow said. “We talk about whether to have a theme, then we try to take music that might be appropriate for that theme.”
Performance is another part. Dressed in the traditional green jacket, black slacks, white shirt and gold and green striped tie, the group has performed locally and internationally. They sing at the Laurel Festival, Dickens of a Christmas, Veterans Day, funerals, nursing homes and other events.
“One of the things we really enjoy is singing at some of the churches,” said Voorhees. “A favorite of mine is going to Cedar Run. We’ve been going to Cedar Run for 30 years.”
The chorus first went to the church at the invitation of the Rev. Wade Stewart, who will filling in as pastor at the time. Backed by the old pump organ or singing acapella (without instruments), the men’s voices filled the sanctuary and the pews.
“It was fairly common that not only would the church be packed, but we can recall times when people were standing on the steps coming into the church listening or the windows would be open and people would be sitting in lawn chairs in the back of pick-up trucks,” Vorhees said.
For a time, the Men’s Chorus was a member of the Associated Male Choruses of America and would travel to Big Sings, where a dozen men’s choirs would perform individually and jointly in northeastern U.S. and Canada.
“The Big Sings are probably some of the most rewarding because we sang with other men’s choruses. Many of those choruses we used to sing with have disbanded or we’ve lost connection with them,” Vorhees said. “I was watching a videotape of a Big Sing we held in Wellsboro and I believe we had 12 different men’s choruses singing beside us. We had over 325 members singing from the high school auditorium. That was powerful.”
“One of the things that amazed me when we did the Big Sings was there were guys out of Toronto and large communities, but our small group of men from Wellsboro held their own with every one of them,” Reindl said. “We are world class in that respect, our sound.”
Tradition also has its role in the chorus. For many years, the group rehearsed above what is now Northwest Bank before moving to the Deane Center in recent years. Thursday evening is rehearsal night and the first Thursday is followed by fellowship at the Penn Wells Lounge.
“We’d have a beverage of some kind and we’d sing,” Reindl said. “We’d sing our bar songs, just songs we have sung for a lot of years and had memorized. That was where the community could hear us.”
COVID temporarily halted First Thursday, but the chorus will soon resume the activity.
The group also is intent on passing the music tradition to the next generation. They hold fundraisers — a Fowl Weather chicken barbecue, pizza party and concerts to fund scholarships: the Lester Haner Memorial Scholarship, Ellsworth Robert Memorial Voice Scholarship and Todd Antoine Memorial Scholarship. High school singers are encouraged to join for a season or longer.
“I just love the fact that they give our scholarships to kids going on in music; every year they give out at least one,” Davis said.
The members hope the tradition will continue for as long as Wellsboro exists and welcomes new members.
“Contact any member or just show up Thursday evening,” Reindl said. “We start singing around 8:30 and finish around 10 at the Deane Center in the Grand Community Room upstairs. Show up and if we hold a beer up to your mouth and it fogs over, you’re hired. You don’t need to know a lot about music.”
Singers can also call Reindl at 570-724-8496 for more information.