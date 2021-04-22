WELLSBORO — Completion of the student-built house here is still more than a year away, but progress continues despite a global pandemic.
Closing the school in March 2020, increased cost of materials and delayed delivery area all having an impact on the house project, according to Drew Seeling, instructor for students enrolled in construction courses at the Wellsboro High School. Seeling provided an update to members of the Wellsboro Foundation, which has collected $62,000 for the project. The group toured the construction site during a recent meeting.
“Materials went through the roof and the lead time to get them,” Seeling said.
Seeling said the push in 2019-20 was to get the building framed in and under a roof. That allowed students to continue working when cold weather arrived and turned out to be fortuitous when COVID-19 halted all work for six months.
The two-story house with attached garage has about 2,000 square feet of living space. There are three bedrooms and two baths on the first floor, along with a studio apartment space on the second level plus storage space above the garage.
“This goes outside the traditional classroom. I don’t do a lot of lecturing,” Seeling said. “I give them the product, they work through them. They make mistakes sometimes and that’s OK. They leave here with something they can really apply.”
The teacher provides different construction methods to give students more breadth of experiences. For example, the project uses trusses for the roof, but students hand-framed the dormers. In one area students are installing insulation, while sound barrier is in another.
There have been adjustments along the way, which simulates an ever-changing job site. Students have had to learn to adapt as well as working within the hierarchy.
“I’m teaching these kids how to work. Some of them don’t know,” Seeling said.
Recently, students observed a group of Amish contractors work on the gutters and roof across the road. Many were amazed at their speed and efficiency, he added.
Local businesses have been supportive, he said noting that Denny Electric is supplying a chandelier for the foyer and Wilson Supply has helped with other materials. Other professionals have come on the job site to help: electricians, carpenters, masons and plumbers.
Seeling has also been approached by a handful of contractors asking to hire students leaving the program.
“There is a demand out there,” he said. “I wanted to connect my guys to the industry, and it is working.”
Seeling anticipates the project will be nearly complete at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year. It should be ready for market by early 2023, the prime season for real estate.
Proceeds from the project will be used to finance the next construction project.