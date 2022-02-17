WELLSBORO — Business owners here are concerned about the lack of lodging for the anticipated 64,000 visitors from the Marsh Creek Greenway and asked council to expand the allowed short-term vacation rental opportunities.
Following a discussion at the Feb. 14 meeting, council agreed to establish a committee of council members and residents to study short-term vacation rentals and make a recommendation to council. Craig West will chair the committee.
Christina VanDergrift, whose July 2020 request to use two properties as short-term rentals was denied by council, asked officials to revamp its ordinance.
Under the current borough ordinance, short-term rentals are only permitted if it is owner-occupied or in areas zoned rural residential, commercial business and highway commercial.
More places are needed for visitors to the area, said VanDergrift, as current lodgings are often unable to meet the demand. She offered several options for regulating the industry: stipulating the density of short-term rentals, registration, annual fees, stronger enforcement for problem properties and more.
“They’re not building hotel rooms. Short-term rentals may be the only way for expansion,” VanDergrift said.
In response, Councilman Lou Prevost said the existing ordinance is intended to protect the character of the Wellsboro by preserving neighborhoods and creating a safe environment for families.
“The whole issue for council is to protect the character of Wellsboro so when individuals are next door, you want to know who that individual is,” Prevost said.
He noted that short-term rentals will decrease property values, a claim that the visitors vehemently denied. VanDergrift said her short-term rental properties have actually increased the value of neighboring properties.
Long-term rentals, said Bethany Hawn, gives property owners less control over tenants. It is difficult to evict a tenant who use drugs, causes disruptions or damages the property.
Furthermore, the perception that short-term renters will cause problems is incorrect, she said; most are families or visitors who enjoy the outdoors.
Jessica Webster, who recently opened Hillstone Farms Market on Main Street, said short-term rentals would provide another revenue stream for small businesses like hers. Short-term rentals can also “open the door to families to fall in love with Wellsboro and move here,” she said.
When Brad Goodwin asked if police were seeing a trend in crime among short-term rentals, Prevost responded, “We don’t want to see a trend. If there’s a demand for housing, sell a house to a nice family.”
The business owners noted that short-term stays tend to spend more money at local restaurants and businesses than long-term rentals. Short-term rentals have the potential to generate enough income that business owners can pay their employees more or new businesses can develop, said Hawn.
Prevost did indicate a willingness to consider short-term rentals in the business district, but meeting visitors pushed for more, noting that the upstairs apartments are not handicapped accessible. Those guests should stay in hotels, Prevost responded.
“I don’t think we should miss an opportunity out of fear of being overwhelmed,” said Hawn.