WELLSBORO — With local businesses changing hours due to staff shortages, the Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce is asking for operating hours to share with local visitors.
At the Sept. 28 meeting, Executive Director Julie Henry invited retailers and restaurants to share the hours of operation each week with the chamber. The chamber will, in turn, share the information with local lodging, hotels and members so visitors can know what’s open.
Many businesses are struggling with a lack of employees, either because businesses don’t have enough, summer employees have returned to school, quarantine or lack of childcare. As a result, some businesses must change hours of operation.
People visiting the region get frustrated when they go to visit a business only to find it closed, Henry said.
Accurate information should improve communication for tourists and locals alike.
In a related matter, the chamber and local businesses are working on an incentive program to encourage bus companies to schedule longer periods of time in town. Frequently, the bus passengers are only in town for a short period before loading onto the bus and leaving.
Some businesses are offering discounts or incentives to bus passengers. Those incentives are printed on a card and distributed to buses, Henry said.
It is hoped that the idea will entice bus companies to extend the scheduled time in Wellsboro during the 2022 tours. Other ideas are also in discussion, such as a progressive-type meals where visitors would travel to different places.
On the festival outlook, pPlans are underway for Dickens of a Christmas, Dec. 3-5, Henry said. The chamber is working with UPMC and EMS to secure masks for volunteers and also have masks available for visitors, if needed.
Dickens was canceled in 2020, but the chamber will utilize the plan prepared for that event this year.
Laurel Festival plans are also underway and some queen candidates have already submitted forms for 2022.
Bicycle corridor
Gaslights along Charleston Street are being placed as part of the corridor to connect the Marsh Creek Greenway trail terminus to downtown Wellsboro, said Henry and Wellsboro Borough Manager Scot Boyce Jr.
Service lines are being installed this week. Additionally, the chamber, borough and county are reviewing the connector study to determine how to cyclists can safely navigate from the trail to the downtown in the most convenient manner for the involved entities.