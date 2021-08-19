MANSFIELD — Gary Butters, a local businessman and landlord, was among the visitors at Mansfield’s borough council meeting Aug. 11.
Residents of Meadow Street are feeding feral and stray cats in violation of the borough’s 2020 ordinance, he said.
“We have people at the park who are upset at the number of stray cats that are visiting the park. We are asking for a little help. We are also being invaded by the skunks because of the cat food,” he added.
Butters said according to the ordinance, the fine for feeding stray cats is $300 per day, per offense.
Borough manager Chris McGann asked Butters to let him know who is actually feeding the animals.
Council woman Adrianne McEvoy, who heads the borough’s trap/neuter/release program for stray cats, said they “need you to file a complaint so we can get the ball rolling.”
“We have TNR’d no less than 150 cats in the borough, working with the Tioga County Cat Project. Post COVID it has been problematic. This council put aside up to $5,000 per year to address the stray cat project,” she said.According to the TNR ordinance, the animal has to be returned to where it came from. Since the cats can’t reproduce, eventually the project should reduce the number of cats.
In other business, council:
- Approved a permit for the chamber of commerce to host a Homecoming Parade and LUMA in the Street Festival Sept. 25 after a two-year gap because of the pandemic. Dawn Hull, executive director of the Greater Mansfield Area Chamber of Commerce, asked that College Avenue be closed for the day, and to have an open container beer garden in the parking lot of First Citizen’s Community Bank. The parade will be a 11 a.m., with the Street Fair starting around noon.
- Accepted the resignation of street crew worker Heath Woolf effective Aug. 25. Woolf, who worked for the borough for 13½ years, said he resigned due to stress following the flooding of Mansfield streets on the south end of town from heavy rains in July, and alleged he experienced “harassment and intimidation” on the job from managers, administrators and council members.
- Tabled the new overtime policy until next month’s meeting citing the need for more time to review it with the borough’s solicitor. Borough council meets for regular business Sept. 8.