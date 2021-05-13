Deb Calkins is the 2021 recipient of the Max Colegrove Citizen of the Year award. She joins Paul Plowcha and Linda Farrer, 2020 recipients of the award, in being honored at a special ceremony this Saturday, May 15.
Calkins moved to Mansfield at age 12 when her father, the “clean-up man” for Household Finance, relocated the family there. After graduating from Mansfield High School, Calkins moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. She worked in the Filing and Communications office, filing threatening letters sent to the president and his cabinet, and watched the Nixon cavalcade drive by from the roof ot the Smithsonian Museum.
Within a year, she was home, married to her high school sweetheart Greg and expecting her first child.
Calkins worked at Mansfield University, before opening Debbie’s Day Care in 1976. After about 18 months, she got a call from the university asking if she could expand from six kids to 12.
With a generous spirit, a lively interest in others and a willingness to help, Calkins has given much to her hometown.
“There is lots of time and when you can make one phone call and make someone else’s life easier, why wouldn’t you?” she said when asked why she volunteers.
It began by helping the Mansfield Area Nursery School organization raise funds. Calkins read about a celebrity auction and “wrote to everybody and the stuff started coming in and it was just a riot,” she said.
She’s been involved in Jaycees, joining when women were allowed to be in the club and not restricted to being Jaycee-ettes. She served as president and district liaison to the state and was involved in the Secret Santa project to help underprivileged children at Christmas.
She chaired Family Day at the Tioga County Fair for 14 years, and served as reunion chairman for the Class of 1972. These days, she’s helping the Kiwanis Club.
Calkins also got involved in fulfilling wishes of children who were critically ill.
“What a giving county we have,” she said. “When I would grant wishes for a child, all I had to do is make a call.”
She secured a four-wheeler for one child, a trip to California to meet Mr. T for another, and wishes for another seven children, along with lots of media coverage from local newspapers up to Good Morning, America.
Her motivation may have been driven, in part, by the loss of her own son. Granting wishes was one way to brighten the family’s life, if only for a while.
In addition, Calkins has volunteered with the Tioga County Women’s Coalition, now HAVEN, at the Samaritan House in Wellsboro taking care of hospice patients, and has been the ticket person at the door for Mansfield University basketball games for 22 years.
She’s combined giving with humor. Calkins routinely created goodie bags for the university’s women’s basketball teams filled with candy, a punny rhyme and trinkets. She’d also invite them over for dinner and game night at her home.
Calkins also volunteered with the Friends of the Tioga-Hammond and Cowanesque Lakes, organizing games, candy hunts, movie nights and pet parades for visitors in the campground.
“I want people to understand the beauty of all that we have here,” she said.
Calkins is quick to credit her husband for his quiet support and help when she needs it.
“He’s a very patient man. As a team, we can get a lot done,” she said.
One of her longtime volunteer efforts has been Girl Scouts. She first got involved with her daughter and got re-involved when a day care kid without a mom expressed interest in joining. At the sign-up meeting, Calkins met one of her former Scouts, now a mother signing up her daughter, who reminisced about the troop trips to Disneyworld and other activities. The mother encouraged her to lead the troop, volunteering to help.
“I’m still a child at heart, I think,” Calkins said. “I do have fun, lots of fun.”
She and her husband have two children, Michael, of Maryland, and Michele of Mansfield.