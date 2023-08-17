Partners in Progress is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Camp Partners, an inclusive day camp that school age children are able to attend throughout the summer. As an inclusive camp, Camp Partners welcomes kids both with and without disabilities.
“We usually start the week after school gets out, and run until the week before school starts,” explained Ashley Wagner, director of student and career development for Partners in Progress. “Kids can come all five days of the week, but they don’t have to.”
“There is a lack of educational summer programming in Tioga County for our youth,” said Jason Hemling, camp manager. “There’s a big need for it. We try to give kids consistency while school is out so they aren’t just sitting at home playing video games all summer. It’s great for the parents and it gives the kids a place to make friends where they are all treated equally. It makes the transition back to school a lot easier, too.”
Camp Partners is held at the First Methodist Church in Mansfield where campers participate in a variety of weekly programs. This year the campers received music lessons from the pastor of the church, Edward Preston, and art lessons from his wife Donna. They also got to participate in weekly music therapy provided by Momentum Music, as well as activities and lessons from Tioga County Partnership for Community Health.
“If the weather’s nice, the campers get to go to the pool, too,” added Wagner.
“We don’t like to do worksheets or textbooks, we prefer to do something fun like group games or playing with flashcards,” Hemling explained. “Socialization is really important to us.”
On top of the regular program, campers get to go on a number of field trips over the summer months. Some of this year’s field trips included a visit to Hills Creek, Murphy’s Blueberries, the fair, Colton Point and the Tioga County Special Olympics.
“Camp Partners has grown a lot over the last 25 years,” said Wagner. “We started in a tiny location at Island Park, so it was a big improvement when we were able to move here six or seven years ago. We only had 10-15 kids when we started. Now we’re big enough that we have to cap the numbers and even turn people away.
After so many years of Camp Partners, both Wagner and Hemling have been able to watch their former campers grow up and eventually send their own children to the camp.
“My favorite thing is when I see a former camper in the store and they stop to tell me how much they wish that they were still a kid so they could come to camp,” explained Hemling. “It’s amazing to see the impact that Camp Partners has had on so many people.”
In addition to the campers, Camp Partners also offers a Counselor in Training program. According to Wagner, many kids come as campers and eventually become paid counselors.
“The progression of seeing them grow is really special,” said Wagner. “It’s not just kids coming to camp and having fun, but raising counselors into leaders in their community. We’re celebrating with a birthday party at the end of the week and we’re looking forward to continuing to leave an impact on future generations.”
Parents can register their kids for Camp Partners throughout February and March by calling the Partners in Progress office or going to their website and social medias.