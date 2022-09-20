WELLSBORO — The Canyon Squares brought 48 years of local square dancing to a close at its last dance.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Canyon Squares and the square dancing club from Troy met to dance and celebrate the group’s history at the Tokishi Building. The club is closing, said members, because of difficulty recruiting new dancers and older members who are no longer able to dance.
The Canyon Squares formed in 1974, holding its first dance March 4 at St. Paul’s Parish Hall with Charley Harlan as caller. The bylaws came in September of that year.
Lou Rice, age 96, has been dancing for nearly 40 years, said his wife Kathy. She joined him on the dance floor after the two married, but had to give it up after she was injured in a vehicle accident.
“It was kind of inevitable,” said Rice. “It’s sad.”
The couple has shared memories of club camp-outs, which started in 1979, where they would set up in a nearby campground to dance, socialize and share meals.
“After the Sunday church service, the men would cook breakfast,” she said.
They traveled around the state, dancing under a covered bridge in Buttonwood, through the Laurel Festival parade and in Amish country in southern Pennsylvania. The members would also demonstrate their skills at local nursing homes for residents.
The members met other like-minded people, joining several square dance associations including the Finger Lakes Area Council, Central Pennsylvania Square & Round Dance Association and Pennsylvania Square & Round Dance Federation.
Part of the appeal, said Rice, is dance moves they learned are good at any square dance club or group.
“Once you go through classes and learn the moves, you can go anywhere,” she said. “You could go to anybody’s club, fit in and have a good time.”
Through the years, that’s just what the Canyon Squares did. They moved from St. Paul’s to Charlotte Lappla, then the fairgrounds in Whitneyville, then back to Charlotte Lappla.
Pat and Jim Carson joined in 1975, soon after the club formed, as their kids were growing up and leaving home.
“We wanted to learn,” said Pat Carson. “There were people we knew there who were square dancers.”
It was a weekly routine to dress in the traditional outfit: women in ruffled blouses with short circle skirts filled with petticoats, men in long-sleeved western shirts, often coordinating with their partner’s outfit.
“We went dancing some place three nights a week, sometimes four nights a week,” said Carson. “It was just something we enjoyed doing together.”
In those early years, there were also opportunities to visit other square dancing clubs in Watkins Glen and Campbell, N.Y.
“We have so many memories of all the things we did with them,” Carson said “We would get on a bus and go someplace every week. We were pretty busy.”
Those clubs, like the Canyon Squares, have slowly closed over the years. The number of dancers coming out each week doesn’t cover the cost of renting space, getting music and paying for a caller. Jeff Bobst from Williamsport has been calling since December 1999.
It was good physical as well as mental exercise, said club members.
“It’s sad,” Carson said. “It’s been a lot of our life. We danced for 46, 47 years. I’ll miss it. Yes, I’m going to miss it.”