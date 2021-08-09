Someone reportedly stole a car from a Blossburg resident, crashed it and fled the scene in June, according to a recent state police report.
Police responded to a one-car crash of a gray 2013 Mercedes Benz 300 series near the intersection of Bloss Mountain and Lower Arnot roads in the early morning hours of June 27. The driver reportedly fled the scene before police arrival.
Police say they made contact with the registered owner of the car and discovered it had reportedly been stolen from South Williamson Road, Blossburg, sometime on June 26 or June 27.
Anyone with information should call state police in Mansfield at 570-662-2151.